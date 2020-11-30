Dan Upton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Dan Upton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dan Upton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

” Alex Giles on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear of the sad death of 45 year old Dan Upton. A lovely, lovely guy who had time and a smile for everyone 💔@englandthrows”

Absolutely devastated to hear of the sad death of 45 year old Dan Upton. A lovely, lovely guy who had time and a smile for everyone 💔@englandthrows — Alex Giles (@alexgiles36) November 30, 2020

Tributes

———————— –