Dana Homo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Sad news tonight. Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo, has passed. He was the head XC coach for Elkhart Central for years, where he was also an assistant track coach. The last 11 years he has assisted his son in XC and Track at Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart High School. pic.twitter.com/xfJhXfKaTB
— Elkhart High School Boys XC & Track (@EHSBoysXC) February 10, 2021
