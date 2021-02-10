Dana Homo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo has Died.

Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Sad news tonight. Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo, has passed. He was the head XC coach for Elkhart Central for years, where he was also an assistant track coach. The last 11 years he has assisted his son in XC and Track at Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart High School. pic.twitter.com/xfJhXfKaTB

Elkhart High School Boys XC & Track @EHSBoysXC Sad news tonight. Long time Elkhart teacher and coach, Dana Homo, has passed. He was the head XC coach for Elkhart Central for years, where he was also an assistant track coach. The last 11 years he has assisted his son in XC and Track at Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart High School.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.