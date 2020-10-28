Dana Katz Death -Dead :Dana Katz has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Dana Katz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist is dead and two others were injured in a boat crash Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened in a canal parallel to Southern Blvd. at the Congress Ave. overpass.

Ashley Laseter 1 hr · Rip Dana Katz you were definitely a soul worth meeting! We may have crossed paths only a few times but i know the smiles you put on everyone’s faces and the laughs you brought in the room! Fly high in the waters endless boating and fishing I know it

Tributes

The FWC biologist killed on Tuesday in a boat crash in West Palm Beach has been identified as Dana Katz. Sending up prayers to Dana’s family. 🙏https://t.co/6C7iFdU2wx — Tiffany Kenney (@wpbf_tiffany) October 28, 2020



