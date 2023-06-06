“Dance Audition Arundhati Garnaik”: A Glimpse into Arundhati Garnaik’s Life in 2023: Age, Biography, Relationships, Net Worth, Home, Dancing, and Auditions

Introduction

Arundhati Garnaik is a young and talented dancer from India who has made a name for herself in the world of dance. She has been a part of many dance competitions and has won several awards for her performances. In this article, we will take a closer look at Arundhati Garnaik’s lifestyle in 2023, her age, biography, boyfriend, family, net worth, house, dance video, and audition.

Age and Biography

Arundhati Garnaik was born on 3rd May 2002 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. She is currently 21 years old and has been dancing since the age of 7. Arundhati’s parents were supportive of her passion for dance and encouraged her to pursue it. She completed her schooling from DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar, and is currently pursuing her graduation in Bachelor of Arts from Utkal University.

Boyfriend

Arundhati Garnaik is currently single and is focusing on her career in dance. She believes that love can wait and wants to achieve her goals before getting into a relationship.

Family

Arundhati Garnaik comes from a middle-class family in Bhubaneswar. Her father is a government employee, and her mother is a homemaker. Arundhati has two younger siblings, a brother and a sister. Her family has always supported her in her passion for dance, and she credits her success to their love and encouragement.

Net Worth

Arundhati Garnaik’s net worth is estimated to be around 1 crore INR. She earns most of her income through dance performances, sponsorships, and brand endorsements. Arundhati is also a social media influencer and has a significant following on Instagram and YouTube.

House

Arundhati Garnaik currently lives with her family in Bhubaneswar. However, she has plans to buy her own house in the future. Arundhati’s dream is to have a spacious dance studio in her house where she can practice and teach dance to others.

Dance Video

Arundhati Garnaik is known for her exceptional dancing skills, and her dance videos are a treat to watch. One of her most popular dance videos is a contemporary dance performance on the song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The video has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube and has received a lot of praise from the viewers.

Audition

Arundhati Garnaik’s audition for the dance reality show Dance Plus was a turning point in her career. She performed a contemporary dance piece on the song “Gerua” from the movie Dilwale and received a standing ovation from the judges. She was selected for the show and went on to become one of the top 10 contestants.

Conclusion

Arundhati Garnaik is a young and talented dancer who has achieved a lot in a short period. She is passionate about dance and wants to inspire others to pursue their dreams. With her determination and hard work, Arundhati is sure to achieve even greater heights in the future.

