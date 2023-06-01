“Dance Audition”: “Shweta: A Look into Her Lifestyle, Bio, Family, Love Life, Net Worth, Home, Dancing, and Audition Journey for 2023”

Shweta Warrior Lifestyle 2023

Shweta Warrior is a well-known Indian dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her dance videos on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She has a huge fan following on these platforms and is loved by millions of people worldwide. She is a talented dancer and has won the hearts of her fans with her amazing dance moves and stunning looks. In this article, we will take a look at Shweta Warrior’s Age, Biography, Family, Bf, Net worth, House, Dance videos, and Audition.

Age and Biography

Shweta Warrior was born on 12th May 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is 28 years old as of 2023. She completed her schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai, and later went on to pursue a degree in Commerce from Mithibai College, Mumbai. She started dancing at a very young age and began taking dance lessons in various dance forms like hip-hop, contemporary, and Bollywood.

Family

Shweta Warrior comes from a middle-class family. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She has one younger brother, who is studying engineering. Her family has always been supportive of her passion for dancing, and they encouraged her to pursue it as a career.

Bf

Shweta Warrior is currently not in a relationship. She is focused on her career and is working hard to achieve her goals. She has not revealed anything about her past relationships.

Net worth and House

Shweta Warrior’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She earns money through brand collaborations, sponsorships, and her dance performances. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts her dance videos and earns money through advertisements. Shweta Warrior lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dance videos

Shweta Warrior is known for her amazing dance videos, which she posts on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She has a huge following on these platforms and is loved by millions of people worldwide. Her dance videos are a perfect blend of hip-hop, contemporary, and Bollywood styles. She has collaborated with several famous dancers and choreographers and has performed in many events and shows.

Audition

Shweta Warrior auditioned for the famous dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ in 2015. She impressed the judges with her amazing dance moves and was selected for the show. She reached the top 10 and became a household name. After the show, she started getting offers for various dance shows and events. She has also choreographed for several music videos and movies.

Conclusion

Shweta Warrior is a talented dancer and a social media influencer. She has won the hearts of her fans with her amazing dance moves and stunning looks. She is an inspiration to many young dancers who aspire to make a career in the dance industry. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

Source Link :Shweta Warrior Lifestyle 2023, Age, Biography, Family, Bf, Networth, House, Dance videos, Audition/

Shweta Warrior Age Shweta Warrior Biography Shweta Warrior Family Shweta Warrior Net Worth Shweta Warrior Dance Videos