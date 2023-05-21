“Dance Moms Net Worth Maddie Ziegler”: Can Maddie Ziegler Attribute Her Remarkable Net Worth to Dance Moms?

Maddie Ziegler: From Dance Moms to a Multi-Millionaire

While fans did not always agree with Abby Miller’s approach to coaching on Dance Moms, she got results, and those results have paid off in spades for the girls as they have aged. This is because many of them have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry at a young age. Better still though, appearing on Dance Moms made the girls a small fortune. A fact that Maddie Ziegler knows personally as she rose to fame appearing on the reality series for six years, starting at the tender age of eight years old.

These days, Ziegler is well known for her appearances on the big and small screen as both a professional dancer and aspiring actor. Life was anything but normal with the girls being taken out of school to dance and film Dance Moms. However, stars like Ziegler were paid handsomely for it. Because of this, several of the girls made the type of money that many only dream of accumulating by the time they retire at an early age. And Ziegler was one of those girls who amassed quite a fortune for herself when she left the show in 2016.

When Ziegler turned 20 years old, she was already a veteran in the entertainment industry. Between Dance Moms, her appearance in Sia’s Chandelier video at 11 years old, professional dancing roles on the big and small screens, and her acting career that landed her a role in West Side Story, Ziegler was doing quite well for herself and had been up to quite a bit since Dance Moms ended.

In fact, she was doing better than quite well and was transitioning from child to adult star seamlessly, as could be seen by her seven-figure growing bank account. With all of her projects over the years, Ziegler is worth $5 million. While this may not seem overly “impressive” to some, the fact that she was able to achieve this by starting off on a reality show as a child and continuing to ride that wave of success into adulthood speaks to the contrary.

Over the six years that Ziegler was on Dance Moms, she managed to make quite the nest egg for herself. This is because Ziegler was known as Miller’s favorite of all the dancers. As such, she got more time on screen given the parts she was asked to perform in the competition. By the time the show was at its height, the West Side Story actor was making hand over fist every time she came on screen. While the salary was nothing to sneeze at, it was not where Ziegler earned the bulk of her wealth. However, the show definitely helped to start the momentum to become a multi-millionaire.

During her time on Dance Moms, Ziegler earned a reported $2,000 per episode and $400,000 for her six seasons on the show. Further still, it is reported that Ziegler also continues to make money from the now-canceled show as a result of residuals that are made as a result of syndication. The amount of money that Ziegler made on the Lifetime reality show laid an impressive foundation for the wealth that she has amassed today. But to think that Ziegler is done and has peaked at a net worth of $5 million is foolish thinking.

Outside of residuals and acting gigs, Ziegler is hustling to capitalize on her fame and talent through different creative outlets. Because of this, there is no telling just how high her fortune could eventually grow. It appears that acting is the main career focus for Ziegler. Each role that she lands is bigger than the last. Because of this, the paydays are getting larger as well. And while there is no exact estimate as to what Ziegler gets paid for her acting work, it certainly is more than what was being made per episode from Dance Moms.

Ziegler is also an Instagram brand ambassador and model for a slew of products that range from luxury to everyday brands. It is no wonder that she has been tapped for these roles given that she has nearly 14 million followers. And with this number of followers, it puts Ziegler in the mega influencer category. This means at minimum, she makes $10,000 per post for sponsored products. It is very likely that more is being made on social media than this, however.

Over the years, Ziegler has also dabbled in fashion given her platform as an Instagram fashion icon known for her amazing outfits. From her now-defunct clothing brand to collaborating with Fabletics on several collections, Ziegler has increased her net worth via both endeavors. Of course, the fact that the Bloody Hell actor is also an author cannot be forgotten. Not only did Ziegler write her memoir at a young age, but she also penned a trilogy of books. As such, she made money from the publishing deal and hopefully, is collecting royalties as well.

While Dance Moms made Ziegler a known entity for those who enjoyed the show, it was because of her hard work and exposure as an entertainer in other projects that Ziegler was able to move past her time on reality TV to become so much more. It is through this hard work that Ziegler has made and continues to amass her net worth well beyond what it was that she made as a star on Dance Moms.

