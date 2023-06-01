“Dance video”: Pankaj Thapa’s Lifestyle in 2023: Age, Biography, Relationship, Family, Residences, Automobiles, Net Worth, and Dancing Footage

Introduction

Pankaj Thapa is a well-known name in the field of dance and entertainment. He is a popular social media personality and has a huge fan following on various platforms. His videos on TikTok and Instagram have gone viral and have earned him a lot of fame. In this article, we will cover Pankaj Thapa’s lifestyle in 2023, his age, biography, girlfriend, family, house, cars, net worth, and dance video.

Lifestyle in 2023

As of 2023, Pankaj Thapa’s lifestyle has completely changed. He is now a successful entrepreneur and a well-known name in the entertainment industry. He has worked hard to achieve his dreams and is now living a luxurious lifestyle. Pankaj is now the proud owner of a beautiful house and several expensive cars.

Age and Biography

Pankaj Thapa was born on 3rd July 1995, in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He completed his schooling from St. Joseph’s School, Darjeeling. Pankaj was always interested in dance and started practicing it at a very young age. He participated in various dance competitions during his school days and won many awards.

After completing his schooling, Pankaj moved to Delhi to pursue his graduation. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the Delhi College of Arts. During his college days, he started uploading dance videos on social media platforms. His videos soon went viral, and he gained a massive following.

Girlfriend

Pankaj Thapa is a private person and has not revealed much about his personal life. However, there have been rumors that he is dating a model named Priya Sharma. The couple is often seen together in public and has been spotted at various events. However, Pankaj has not confirmed these rumors yet.

Family

Pankaj Thapa comes from a middle-class family. His father is a government employee, and his mother is a homemaker. Pankaj has two siblings, a younger brother, and a younger sister. His family has always supported him and encouraged him to pursue his passion for dance.

House

Pankaj Thapa is now the proud owner of a beautiful house in Mumbai. The house is located in one of the posh localities of the city and is equipped with all modern amenities. The house has a spacious living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, and several bedrooms.

Cars

Pankaj Thapa is a car enthusiast and has a collection of several expensive cars. He owns a Lamborghini Huracan, a Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a BMW 7 Series. Pankaj loves to drive his cars and often goes on long drives with his friends.

Net Worth

Pankaj Thapa’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. He earns a significant amount of money from his dance videos and brand endorsements. Pankaj has collaborated with several big brands, including Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Adidas.

Dance Video

Pankaj Thapa’s dance videos are a treat to watch. He has a unique style of dancing and is known for his fluid movements. His dance video on the song “Tera Ban Jaunga” from the movie “Kabir Singh” went viral and has over 10 million views on YouTube.

Conclusion

Pankaj Thapa is a talented dancer and a successful entrepreneur. He has achieved a lot at a young age and is an inspiration to many. His dedication and hard work have made him one of the most popular social media personalities in India. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

