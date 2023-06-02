“Dancevideo”: Subhranil Paul: A Glimpse into His Life in 2023 – Age, Biography, Relationships, Family, Abode, Automobiles, and Dance Clips.

Subhranil Paul Lifestyle 2023: Age, Biography, Girlfriend, Family, House, Car, Networth, Dance Video

Subhranil Paul is a well-known name in the Indian dance industry. He is a talented dancer and choreographer who has made a name for himself in the industry with his amazing performances and unique style. Subhranil Paul has been in the industry for a few years now and has already gained a huge fan following due to his amazing dancing skills. In this article, we will take a look at Subhranil Paul’s lifestyle in 2023, his age, biography, girlfriend, family, house, car, net worth, and dance video.

Age

Subhranil Paul was born on 9th May 1994. As of 2023, he is 29 years old.

Biography

Subhranil Paul was born in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was interested in dance from a young age and started taking dance classes when he was just 8 years old. He trained in different dance forms such as hip-hop, contemporary, and Bollywood. Subhranil Paul completed his graduation in dance from the University of Kolkata. After completing his graduation, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in the entertainment industry.

Girlfriend

Subhranil Paul has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life. He has not revealed anything about his girlfriend or relationship status.

Family

Subhranil Paul comes from a middle-class family. His father is a government employee, and his mother is a homemaker. He has a younger brother who is also interested in dance.

House

Subhranil Paul currently lives in Mumbai. He has a luxurious apartment in one of the posh localities of the city. The house is well-furnished and has all the modern amenities.

Car

Subhranil Paul is a car enthusiast and owns a few luxury cars. He has a BMW, a Mercedes, and an Audi.

Net Worth

Subhranil Paul has made a name for himself in the Indian dance industry and has a huge fan following. He has also worked in a few Bollywood movies as a choreographer. His net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be around $1 million.

Dance Video

Subhranil Paul is an amazing dancer and has performed in many dance shows and competitions. He is known for his unique style and has won many awards for his performances. Here is a video of Subhranil Paul’s performance at a dance competition:





Conclusion

Subhranil Paul is a talented dancer and choreographer who has made a name for himself in the Indian dance industry. He has a huge fan following and is known for his unique style. In 2023, Subhranil Paul is 29 years old and has a net worth of around $1 million. He lives in Mumbai and owns a few luxury cars. Subhranil Paul’s dance video is a testament to his amazing talent and dedication towards his craft.

