D’Andre Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary : D’Andre Campbell has Died .
D’Andre Campbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
D'Andre Campbell was loved. He called 911 for help at his Brampton home, only to have his life ended. My thoughts are with D'Andre's family as they struggle to come to terms with an SIU report that leaves many questions unanswered. https://t.co/vLzxbrhdat #ysw #onpoli
— Faisal Hassan (@FaisalHassanNDP) December 15, 2020
