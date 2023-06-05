“Danedar Degi Koftey Recipe”: Delicious Eid Dawat Dish: A Unique Recipe for Danedar Degi Koftey using Chana and Beef Kofta

Eid is a special occasion for Muslims all around the world where families and friends come together to celebrate and share delicious food. One dish that is popular during Eid is Kofta, a type of meatball made with various spices and ingredients. This year, why not try a unique and flavorful Kofta recipe – Danedar Degi Koftey.

Ingredients:

500g ground beef

1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram) soaked in water

1 onion, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Drain the soaked chana dal and grind it into a fine paste. In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, chana dal paste, chopped onion, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well. Wet your hands with water and shape the mixture into small oval-shaped balls. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, add the meatballs to the pan and fry until golden brown. Remove the meatballs from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. In a separate pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil and add 1 chopped onion. Saute until the onion becomes translucent. Add 2 chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook until the tomatoes are soft. Add 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add 1 cup of water to the pan and bring it to a boil. Once the gravy has thickened, add the fried meatballs to the pan and let them simmer in the gravy for 5-10 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Eid Dawat Special Unique Kofta Recipe – Danedar Degi Koftey

In conclusion, Danedar Degi Koftey is a unique and flavorful Kofta recipe that is perfect for Eid Dawat. It’s easy to make and requires simple ingredients that can be found in most households. Serve it with naan or rice and enjoy this delicious dish with your loved ones. Happy Eid!

News Source : Kitchen With mehnaz Abid

Source Link :Eid Dawat Special Unique Kofta Recipe Danedar Degi Koftey Special Recipe I Chana Beef Kofta Recipe/