“dangerous point in human history”: Countercurrents: Noam Chomsky Discusses the Most Perilous Moment in Human History

Noam Chomsky, one of the most respected public intellectuals alive, warns that the world is at its most dangerous point in human history. He argues that we are facing multiple existential threats, including nuclear annihilation, rising inequality, and the decline of democracy, but it is the climate crisis that presents the biggest threat to humanity. Chomsky believes that if we do not take significant steps to address the climate crisis within the next few decades, we face the possibility of a catastrophic decline that will be beyond our control.

Chomsky explains that weapons systems have become more dangerous and ominous since the bombing of Hiroshima, and nuclear weapons today are more dangerous than they were in the past. He argues that the sociopolitical and cultural conditions that constrain their use are critical, highlighting the 1962 missile crisis as the most dangerous moment in world history. The MAD system (mutually assured destruction) has enabled a form of security, but the current political climate threatens to undermine it.

Chomsky argues that the U.S. is bent on maintaining global hegemony when international collaboration is urgently needed to address the planet’s numerous challenges. He blames President Bill Clinton’s aggressive triumphalism and the Bush II-Trump project of dismantling the laboriously constructed arms control regime for weakening the system of mutual deterrence, leaving in its place greatly enhanced dangers. He cites the recent study of Benjamin Schwarz and Christopher Layne, who argue that this triumphant unilateralism has been a significant factor in bringing major war to Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the potential to escalate to terminal war.

Chomsky also points to the developments in Asia, where the U.S. is confronting China on both military and economic fronts, with strong bipartisan and media support. He warns that the U.S. is enlisting Europe in its campaign to prevent China from developing, which is considered not just legitimate but highly praiseworthy. The U.S. is also threatening to rescind the One-China policy for Taiwan that it adopted fifty years ago and that has kept the peace for fifty years.

Chomsky argues that historical analogies have their limits, but the two pertinent ones that have repeatedly been adduced in this connection are the Concert of Europe established in 1815 and the Versailles treaty of 1919. The former is a prime example of the “Old Diplomacy,” which led to a century of relative peace, while the latter is a paradigm example of the “revolutionary” concept of global order instituted by the triumphalism of the ‘90s and its aftermath that led to the Second World War.

Chomsky explains that the U.N. system, based on the U.N. Charter, is the foundation of modern international law and the “supreme law of the land” in the U.S. under the U.S. Constitution, which elected officials are bound to obey. However, the U.N. system has a serious defect: it rules out U.S. foreign policy. Its core principle bans “the threat or use of force” in international affairs, except in narrow circumstances unrelated to U.S. actions. Chomsky argues that the U.S. and its allies reject the U.N. system and demand adherence to the rules-based system, which depends on who sets the rules and determines when they should be obeyed.

Chomsky warns that unless the U.S. and China find ways to accommodate, as great powers with conflicting interests often did in the past, we are all lost. He argues that the rest of the world generally supports the U.N. system and multipolarity, but the U.S.-dominated rules-based system, which took the mantle of global dominance from Britain after World War II, greatly extended its scope. One core foundation stone of the U.S.-dominated rules-based system is the World Trade Organization (WTO), but the U.S. is alone in its capacity to impose sanctions, which are third-party sanctions that others must obey, or else. Chomsky cites the U.S. sanctions designed to strangle Cuba as an example, which are opposed by the whole world.

In conclusion, Chomsky argues that we are facing multiple existential threats, including nuclear annihilation, rising inequality, and the decline of democracy, but it is the climate crisis that presents the biggest threat to humanity. He warns that the U.S. is bent on maintaining global hegemony when international collaboration is urgently needed to address the planet’s numerous challenges. He calls for a return to the Old Diplomacy, which seeks to maintain global order by an understanding of an adversary’s interests and motives and an ability to make judicious compromises, and for adherence to the U.N. system and multipolarity.

