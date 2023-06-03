“dangerous railway tracks”: 10 Railway Tracks Considered the Most Hazardous in the World

10 Most Dangerous Railway Tracks in the World

Railways are a critical mode of transportation around the world, transporting millions of people and goods every day. However, some railway tracks are more dangerous than others due to their location, design, or maintenance. Here are the ten most dangerous railway tracks in the world.

1. Maeklong Railway Market, Thailand

The Maeklong Railway Market in Thailand is one of the most dangerous railway tracks in the world. The market is located on the train tracks, and shopkeepers have to move their goods and stalls whenever the train passes through. The train passes through the market eight times a day, and despite warnings, tourists and shoppers often ignore the danger.

2. The White Pass & Yukon Route, Alaska, USA

The White Pass & Yukon Route in Alaska is a tourist attraction that takes passengers on a scenic journey through the mountains. However, the railway track is one of the most dangerous in the world due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

3. Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia

The Kuranda Scenic Railway in Australia is a popular tourist attraction that takes passengers through a rainforest. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

4. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado, USA

The Georgetown Loop Railroad in Colorado is another tourist attraction that takes passengers on a scenic journey through the mountains. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

5. Tren a las Nubes, Argentina

The Tren a las Nubes in Argentina is a tourist attraction that takes passengers on a scenic journey through the Andes Mountains. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the high altitude, steep incline, and narrow passages. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to be prepared for altitude sickness.

6. The Death Railway, Thailand

The Death Railway in Thailand is one of the most dangerous railway tracks in the world due to its history and design. The railway track was built by prisoners of war during World War II, and thousands of people died during its construction. The railway track is also dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves.

7. The Devil’s Nose Train, Ecuador

The Devil’s Nose Train in Ecuador is a tourist attraction that takes passengers through the Andes Mountains. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

8. The Copper Canyon Railway, Mexico

The Copper Canyon Railway in Mexico is a tourist attraction that takes passengers through the Copper Canyon. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

9. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in India is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist attraction. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the steep incline, narrow passages, and sharp curves. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to hold on tight during the journey.

10. The Ferrocarril Central Andino, Peru

The Ferrocarril Central Andino in Peru is a tourist attraction that takes passengers through the Andes Mountains. However, the railway track is dangerous due to the high altitude, steep incline, and narrow passages. The railway track has seen several accidents, and passengers are advised to be prepared for altitude sickness.

In conclusion, these are the ten most dangerous railway tracks in the world. While they offer unique and scenic experiences, passengers should always be cautious and follow safety guidelines to avoid accidents and injuries.

