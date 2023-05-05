“Dania Beach shooting” Today : Shooting in Dania Beach leaves two dead and one injured

Two Dead and One Injured in Dania Beach Shooting

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has reported that two people have died and one person has been injured in a shooting that occurred inside a Dania Beach business late Thursday night. The incident took place at around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Stirling Road. Details of the shooting are still unknown, and the police have not disclosed the name of the business where the incident transpired.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, the Homicide and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the shooting and have yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The condition of the injured person has not been released at this time.

Despite the lack of information surrounding the shooting, Codd has stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact BSO or submit tips through the SaferWatch app.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (954) 493–TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States, according to BSO.

News Source : David Goodhue

Source Link :Two dead, one wounded in Dania Beach shooting/