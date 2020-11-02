Daniel Abramovitz Death -Dead : Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“The IACP on Twitter: “We send our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas ”
We send our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Kansas https://t.co/0017J3QHQc pic.twitter.com/qi62MtrNZK
— The IACP (@TheIACP) November 2, 2020
Tributes
RIP. Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz was killed in a vehicle accident when his unit was struck by a school bus that had failed to yield at an intersection. #rip #hero #endofwatch #CorporalDanielAbramovitz #LeavenworthCountySheriffsOffice #lawenforcement #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/Q4M9PocwgH
— Protecting the Blue (@protectingblue) November 1, 2020
