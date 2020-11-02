Daniel Abramovitz Death -Dead : Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Kansas https://t.co/0017J3QHQc pic.twitter.com/qi62MtrNZK — The IACP (@TheIACP) November 2, 2020

Tributes

RIP. Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz was killed in a vehicle accident when his unit was struck by a school bus that had failed to yield at an intersection. #rip #hero #endofwatch #CorporalDanielAbramovitz #LeavenworthCountySheriffsOffice #lawenforcement #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/Q4M9PocwgH — Protecting the Blue (@protectingblue) November 1, 2020