Daniel Cordier Death -Dead : Daniel Cordier, secretary of the Resistance legend Jean Moulin, has died aged 100.

Daniel Cordier, secretary of the Resistance legend Jean Moulin, has died aged 100. I was so honoured to present him with an MBE on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen at his home in Cannes in July. Tonight 🇫🇷 honours Monsieur Cordier. So too does the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/f7DABgvQ0e — Ed Llewellyn (@EdLlewellynFCDO) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Christophe Courtois @Christophe_Co wrote

Avec le décès de Daniel Cordier, Hubert Germain remporte la place au Mont Valérien ! En effet, il est prévu que le dernier compagnon de la Libération soit enterré dans le Mémorial de la France combattante. C’est donc l’aspirant de Bir Hakeim qui reposera au Mont Valérien. Flag of France

With the death of Daniel Cordier, Hubert Germain wins the place at Mont Valérien! Indeed, it is planned that the last companion of the Liberation will be buried in the Memorial of combatant France. It is therefore the aspirant of Bir Hakeim who will rest at Mont Valérien.