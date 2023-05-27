“Daniel Dubois Oleksandr Usyk Fight”: British Heavyweight Daniel Dubois Secures Oleksandr Usyk Shot: Record, Titles, Trainer and Next Fight Details

Daniel Dubois: The Rising Star of British Heavyweight Boxing

At the age of 25, Daniel Dubois is already making waves in the world of professional boxing. The towering British heavyweight has set his sights on world title fights and looks set for more nights under the lights in stadiums. With a professional record of 19 wins from 20 bouts, Dubois is a force to be reckoned with.

Dubois started his journey as a boxer at a young age and quickly made a name for himself in the amateur ranks. He was a European amateur champion and could have been part of Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, had his move to the professional ranks not put paid to that prospect.

Dubois estimates he won all but six of 75 amateur fights. After becoming a five-time junior champion, he sparred with the likes of Derek Chisora and Olympic Games medalists Joe Joyce and Frazer Clarke. By the time he beat Kevin Lerena on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s victory over Derek Chisora in December 2022, Dubois had a professional record of 19 wins from 20 bouts.

Dubois has built a solid reputation for his knockout power and has ended 18 of his fights early. His nickname “Dynamite” is well-deserved, with his stunning knockout of Marcus Kelly in 35 seconds on his professional debut at Manchester Arena in April 2017, being one of his most memorable knockouts.

Dubois’ record includes two tense domestic scraps among his best wins so far. As a teenager, Dubois needed five rounds to floor Tom Little and win the English heavyweight title. Less than 13 months later, Nathan Gorman suffered the same fate in the same round as Dubois won British honours.

In his second fight outside of the UK, Dubois made a second successive trip to the US in 2022 and beat Trevor Bryan in the fourth round to win the WBA (regular) title against an opponent who had won all 22 of his previous fights.

However, the blemish on Dubois’ record is a fight with Joe Joyce that began with him as a solid favourite among fans and bookmakers in November 2020. In a fight held at a largely empty London venue because of the Covid pandemic, Dubois was troubled by the crafty Olympic medalist’s jab to such an extent that his left eye began to swell troublingly from the second round of the showdown. By the 10th round, Dubois was unable to see from that eye, took a knee, and was counted out. It later transpired that he had sustained a broken eye socket, keeping him out of the ring for more than six months and affording his detractors the chance to question his durability and power.

Dubois, however, bounced back with two back-to-back victories against Bogdan Dinu and Joe Cusumano. Following the wins over Bryan and Lerena, Dubois became the WBA mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk, the unified world heavyweight champion.

Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, has been working with Dubois since his split with Shane McGuigan. Charles has described the style match-up between Dubois and Usyk as “horrible” for both men. Despite Usyk’s reputation as a great mover and a master technician, Charles believes that Dubois has a chance to win. “We’re going to seize it – carpe diem,” he said.

Dubois has won both the English and British titles, and a first-round stoppage of Ebenezer Tetteh in 2019 gave him the Commonwealth championship. Although Dubois lost his titles to Joyce and failed to win the vacant European crown, his brave win over Lerena was his first defence of the WBA (regular) belt.

In conclusion, Daniel Dubois is a rising star in the world of professional boxing. With his impressive record, knockout power, and determination to succeed, he has what it takes to become a world champion. Dubois’ upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk is eagerly anticipated, and boxing fans around the world will be watching to see if Dubois can add another title to his collection.

Daniel Dubois Boxing Record Daniel Dubois Titles Won Daniel Dubois Next Fight Daniel Dubois Trainer Daniel Dubois Vs Oleksandr Usyk

News Source : Ben Miller

Source Link :Who is Daniel Dubois? Record, titles, next fight, trainer as British heavyweight secures Oleksandr Usyk shot/