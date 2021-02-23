Daniel DUDGEON Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Man found deceased in a parking lot outside of Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @CalgaryPolice: The death of a man who was found deceased in a parking lot outside of Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant on Friday night is now being investigated as a homicide. We are asking anyone who attended the restaurant that night to contact police. @CanStopCrime #yyc https://newsroom.calgary.ca/victim-identified-in-fridays-suspicious-death/

