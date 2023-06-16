Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower of the Pentagon Papers, passes away

Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Has Died
Daniel Ellsberg, the man responsible for leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has passed away at the age of 90. He was a former military analyst who worked for the RAND Corporation and the Department of Defense during the Vietnam War. Ellsberg became disillusioned with the war and leaked the top-secret documents to the New York Times, which revealed the government’s lies and deception to the American people. His actions sparked a national debate on government secrecy and freedom of the press. Ellsberg will be remembered as a hero for his courage and commitment to truth-telling.
