Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 88

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 89

Daniel Ellsberg, whose disclosure of the Pentagon Papers led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court, has passed away. Ellsberg had revealed in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. He died on Friday morning surrounded by his family. Ellsberg was a member of the government-military elite, a Harvard graduate and a self-defined “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s. However, he turned against the war, like many other Americans, and risked his life to disclose the 47-volume, 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina. The papers documented that the Johnson administration had covertly escalated the war despite the “judgment of the Government’s intelligence community that the measures would not” weaken the North Vietnamese. The Nixon administration tried to block the papers’ publication and charged Ellsberg with espionage and theft. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the newspapers in a major First Amendment ruling. The Watergate scandal, sparked by Nixon’s attempts to punish Ellsberg, would eventually lead to Nixon’s resignation.

News Source : AP

