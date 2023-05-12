Daniel Freaks And Geeks : The Rise and Fall of Daniel Desario: A Look into Freaks and Geeks’ Most Complex Character

The Complex Character of Daniel Desario in Freaks and Geeks

When Freaks and Geeks premiered in 1999, it was praised for its realistic portrayal of high school life in the 1980s. The show followed a group of students at William McKinley High School, focusing on the divide between the “freaks” and the “geeks.” One of the most complex characters on the show was Daniel Desario, played by James Franco. Daniel was a member of the “freaks” and served as a foil to the show’s protagonist, Lindsay Weir.

At the start of the series, Daniel is introduced as a cool, charismatic rebel. He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t follow the rules and doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him. He’s the leader of the “freaks” and is often seen smoking cigarettes, drinking beer, and getting into trouble. Despite his rough exterior, Daniel has a vulnerable side, which is highlighted in his relationship with his father. Daniel’s dad, played by Tom Wilson, is a former jock who wants Daniel to follow in his footsteps. He’s disappointed in Daniel’s lack of interest in football and often berates him for it.

As the series progresses, we see Daniel’s character evolve. He starts to question his role as the leader of the “freaks” and begins to realize that his rebellious behavior may not be as cool as he once thought. He becomes more introspective and starts to examine his relationships with his friends and family. His relationship with Lindsay becomes more complicated, as he starts to develop feelings for her. However, Lindsay is still struggling to find her place in the world and isn’t quite ready for a relationship.

In the episode “The Garage Door,” we see Daniel at his lowest point. He’s been kicked out of his house and is living in his car. He’s lost his sense of identity and is struggling to find his place in the world. It’s a heartbreaking moment, as we see a character who was once so confident and sure of himself now completely lost.

However, Daniel’s story doesn’t end there. In the episode “The Little Things,” we see Daniel start to turn his life around. He gets a job at a fast-food restaurant and starts to take responsibility for his actions. He even reconciles with his father, who apologizes for pressuring him into playing football. It’s a touching moment that shows how far Daniel has come.

Unfortunately, Daniel’s newfound sense of responsibility doesn’t last. In the series finale, we see Daniel relapse into his old habits. He skips school to go to a concert and is caught by the police. It’s a disappointing end to his character arc, as it seems like he hasn’t learned anything from his previous mistakes.

So, what caused Daniel’s downfall? One could argue that it was the pressure he felt from his father to conform to a certain mold. Daniel was never interested in sports, but his father wanted him to be a football player. This pressure caused a rift between them and led to Daniel rebelling against authority figures in general. It’s also possible that Daniel simply enjoyed the thrill of breaking the rules and didn’t fully understand the consequences of his actions.

Regardless of the cause, Daniel’s story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of peer pressure and the importance of self-reflection. His character was one of the most complex on the show, and his journey from rebellious teenager to responsible young adult was both compelling and heartbreaking. James Franco’s performance brought depth and nuance to the character, making Daniel one of the most memorable characters in television history.

Freaks and Geeks was a show that left a lasting impact on its viewers, and the character of Daniel Desario was a major reason for its success. He was a complex and multifaceted character who went through a lot of ups and downs over the course of the series. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of being true to oneself and the dangers of falling into peer pressure. Despite his flaws, Daniel remains one of the most memorable characters in television history, and his legacy lives on through the show’s enduring popularity.

