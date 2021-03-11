Daniel Helix Death – Obituary : The City of Concord mourns the loss of retired U.S. Army Major General Daniel C. Helix, who served as a Concord Councilmember an…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The City of Concord mourns the loss of retired U.S. Army Major General Daniel C. Helix, who served as a Concord Councilmember and Mayor for 15 years, from 1968 to 2016. The City’s flag will fly at half-staff for one week beginning March 11. Learn more: http://cityofconcord.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/726



