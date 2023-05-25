“Daniel Kerr sentencing”: Former AFL star Daniel Kerr receives sentence for house fire incident amidst revelation of shocking diagnosis in court.

Former West Coast Eagles star Daniel Kerr has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to setting his parents’ Kardinya house on fire in February 2021. The sentence has been backdated, meaning he has already served the full term. However, he has been remanded in custody, facing a string of unrelated charges due to go to trial later next year.

Kerr, a former AFL player, has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia since being in prison. The ex-footballer admitted to setting the house on fire at a hearing at Perth Magistrates Court in September 2021, seven months after he denied the charge. The guilty plea was a sensational backflip on his February 2021 appearance in court, when his lawyer said he would “vigorously fight the charges”, arguing that someone else was responsible for the blaze.

The 40-year-old had been living alone at his parents’ home on Exley Close in Kardinya when he set it alight on February 17, 2021. Neighbours described seeing thick, black smoke billowing from the roof, although no serious damage could be seen from the front. Kerr was arrested in Cottesloe a short time later.

The news of Kerr’s conviction has sent shockwaves through the AFL community. Many of his former teammates and coaches have expressed their disbelief at the news, with some saying that they never suspected that Kerr was capable of such a crime. The incident has also reignited the debate around the mental health of elite athletes and the pressure that they face both on and off the field.

Kerr’s case is just the latest in a long line of incidents involving former AFL players struggling with mental health issues. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases of players battling depression and anxiety, including former Collingwood star Travis Cloke and Sydney Swans midfielder Dan Hannebery.

The AFL has taken steps to address the issue, with the league launching a mental health program for players in 2018. The program, which is run in partnership with beyondblue, provides players with access to a range of mental health services, including counselling, medication, and support groups.

Despite these efforts, however, there is still a long way to go in terms of addressing the mental health challenges faced by elite athletes. The pressure to perform at the highest level, coupled with the intense media scrutiny that comes with being a professional athlete, can take a heavy toll on players’ mental health.

Kerr’s case is a stark reminder of the need for greater support for athletes struggling with mental health issues. It is also a reminder of the importance of early intervention and treatment for those who are struggling. With the right support and resources, it is possible for athletes to overcome their mental health challenges and lead fulfilling lives both on and off the field.

In the meantime, Kerr will continue to serve his sentence in prison, while his family and former teammates come to grips with the shocking news of his conviction. His case serves as a cautionary tale for all athletes, highlighting the need to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed.

