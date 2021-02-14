Daniel McCarthy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Daniel McCarthy, longtime Idyllwild Arts summer faculty member has Died.
Daniel McCarthy, longtime Idyllwild Arts summer faculty member has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Daniel McCarthy, longtime Idyllwild Arts summer faculty member, walks on. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the many students with whom he so generously shared his vast knowledge and wonderful sense of humor.https://t.co/69xKhLv58x
— Idyllwild Arts | Boarding Arts High School (@idyllwildarts) February 14, 2021
