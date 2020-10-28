Daniel Menaker Death – Dead : Daniel Menaker Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Daniel Menaker has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“The Associated Press on Twitter: “Daniel Menaker, an author and a longtime editor at the New Yorker and Random House who worked with Alice Munro, Salman Rushdie and many others, has died at age 79. ”
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2020
Tributes
When Daniel Menaker was a fiction editor at the New Yorker and I was a college student writing short stories, he wrote me some of the kindest rejection letters I have ever received. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/jQNTniO8fT
— Ruth VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! Horowitz (@RuthHorowitz) October 28, 2020
I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the joy that Daniel Menaker’s contribution brought me. It can be found towards the end of this clip: https://t.co/9yPZooIpB5
— CGB (@TeddyCGB) October 27, 2020
This is sad news. I first came to know Daniel Menaker when he was the host of an excellent online talk show about books called TitlePage. It was a sad day when they shut down. https://t.co/rln6Y72mGc
— Keira Soleore (@KeiraSoleore) October 27, 2020
America is blessed to have the brilliance of Daniel Menaker in its history.
Your father is a good man, Will.
And so are you.https://t.co/o37SMvZy5p
— Sorath (@BirdAntifa) October 27, 2020
