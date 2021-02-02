Daniel Parsons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Daniel Parsons has Died.

Darius Parsons 2h · Needed some time alone to process this extremely difficult loss… but here it goes. This doesn’t even feel real. I don’t know how to cope with my own mental state most days let alone the loss of a loved one.. a family member.. my cousin, a loving father, my brother. Being within arm’s reach feeling helpless knowing there was nothing I could do to save you was the most traumatizing experience in my life. Every ounce of hope in me was begging for a miracle, something, anything. DeAndre bro, I’m a mess right now… I could really use your humour an insults to help me with this one. Like that’s how funny and genuine you were bro.. you spoke truth and did it swiftly. Kept it real from the jump with anyone and was never afraid to expose fakeness. Truly authentic in your own way. Your virtue and loyalty to your family and friends was unmatched. Anyone can vouch for that. The memories between us are endless, they’ll forever be carried with me for life and talked about amongst our brothers and sisters. But let’s stop for a second.. we really went from having childhood sleepovers sharing a bed with four cousins ‘cause it was that or the floor, to adulthood becoming a man looking after a daughter of your own. You weren’t suppose to go this soon. None of us are. Just up until recently you started referring to me as “big cousin” or “big cuh” as if you looked up to me. But in reality this was the opposite. YOU inspired ME to break barriers and stay true to myself. You’re the one person I could truly be myself around. YOU were the real big cousin.. and I’ll forever love you for that. Let us grieve and remember our fallen brother. I pray for you Danielle and the rest of our family.. I pray for his bestfriends and loved ones.. I pray for Amanda and both Alora an Amiah. We’ll make sure his presence is felt for you. I feel for our community and friends of Dea that had the privilege to know such an amazing, loyal and thoughtful human. It’s 50 Cent and Pop Smoke here on out and that’s on kinfolk, respectfully. I love and miss you so much.. rest easy DeaDea 2x

Colleen Parsons

I love you so much Darius and I know how much you loved DeAndre! He will forever be with you

Latoya Parsons

I couldn’t even read the first sentence without crying. This one cuts so deep – I don’t know what to say, or how to feel. There wasn’t a room he could walk into that he didn’t light up. He was so genuine and true. A personality that was truly unmatched. Love you forever Dea.

We’ll get through this together D. Love you!.

Cassandra Rockwell

Darius, I cannot think of anything to say. I’m so sorry to hear this. I didn’t know him well, just from McDonald’s. Thinking of you and your family through this time, I can’t even image. Such beautiful words .

Andrew Brackley

My condolences my friend, this was absolutely heart warming and breaking to read at the same time as im reminded of all the great times ive had with my cousins growing up.

I sincerely hope you can find peace in your heart from this horrible event and carry the positive memories, and lessons youve taught to and been taught by your cousin.

If you need anything, do not hesitate to reach out.

Merranda Forbes

The most perfectly written piece for the most deserving. I am sorry for what you and your family are going through Darius. Our community is broken today but I can’t imagine the feeling you all are experiencing. I have no other words as there is nothing that could serve the loss of such a beautiful soul. Take your time.

Daphne Jayne Randall

I am so sorry to hear this Darius Parsons. I am sure your big cousin will be watching down on you from above and will always be proud of everything you do because you are one amazing guy. My thoughts are with you and your family xoxoxo

