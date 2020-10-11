Prof Daniel Plaatjies Death – Dead : Daniel Plaatjies Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Daniel Plaatjies Death – Dead : Daniel Plaatjies Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Daniel Plaatjies has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

I am so sad to hear of the passing of Prof Daniel Plaatjies. I’ve worked with him for years, considered him a friend. He was a regular attendee at parliamentary meetings, and we often met up at his favourite coffee shop to discuss the latest political happenings together. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 11, 2020

Tributes

Feeling terrible for Lydia, Danelle, Lidian and Leandré after hearing that Professor Daniel Plaatjies passed away. They were my first “bonus family” when I got to Joburg. Daniel was such a dignified man, full of love and life. Death be not proud. 💔 — Theto Mahlakoana (@ThetoThakane) October 11, 2020

Shocked with the passing of a patriot of note, a behind the scenes intellectual guide to many of us in our development in the public service Chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission Professor Daniel Plaatjies. May his beautiful soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eCtvfmM6n8 — Khalid Sayed MPL (@MKhalidSayed) October 11, 2020

Panyaza Lesufi wrote

Go well Prof Daniel Plaatjies, it’s so unfair that you are no more. I refuse to accept. I remember those days that we worked so hard to establish the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). We will remember your commitment to serve the weak, the poor and the vulnerable. Jonathan Jansen wrote

I know few people who believed more fervently in our country’s possibilities than the development activist, Daniel Plaatjies. My heart is broken that you have left us, moved on to higher duty Jaap de Visser wrote

Daniel Plaatjies was a formidable presence, passionate about public service, a reservoir of knowledge on our transition, an ever-curious academic and, above all, a wonderful man. SAfm news wrote

The family of Professor Daniel Plaatjies, who was the chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, has confirmed that he has passed away. Plaatjies was 57. #sabcnews Mkhuleko Hlengwa wrote

Deeply saddend to learn of the passing of Prof Daniel Plaatjies, the Chairperson of the Financial & Fiscal Commission.

Prof was insightful, professional & loved our Country Flag of South Africa.

At such a time of economic crisis his wisdom was still needed.

Condolences to his family & colleagues!