Prof Daniel Plaatjies Death – Dead : Daniel Plaatjies Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 11, 2020
0 Comment

Daniel Plaatjies has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

” Geordin Hill-Lewis on Twitter: “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Prof Daniel Plaatjies. I’ve worked with him for years, considered him a friend. He was a regular attendee at parliamentary meetings, and we often met up at his favourite coffee shop to discuss the latest political happenings together.”

Tributes 

Panyaza Lesufi wrote 
Go well Prof Daniel Plaatjies, it’s so unfair that you are no more. I refuse to accept. I remember those days that we worked so hard to establish the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). We will remember your commitment to serve the weak, the poor and the vulnerable.

Jonathan Jansen wrote 
I know few people who believed more fervently in our country’s possibilities than the development activist, Daniel Plaatjies. My heart is broken that you have left us, moved on to higher duty

Jaap de Visser wrote 
Daniel Plaatjies was a formidable presence, passionate about public service, a reservoir of knowledge on our transition, an ever-curious academic and, above all, a wonderful man.

SAfm news wrote 
The family of Professor Daniel Plaatjies, who was the chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, has confirmed that he has passed away. Plaatjies was 57. #sabcnews

Mkhuleko Hlengwa wrote 
Deeply saddend to learn of the passing of Prof Daniel Plaatjies, the Chairperson of the Financial & Fiscal Commission.
Prof was insightful, professional & loved our Country Flag of South Africa.
At such a time of economic crisis his wisdom was still needed.
Condolences to his family & colleagues!

