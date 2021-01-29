Daniel Prial Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Daniel Prial has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Daniel Prial has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
After hearing the tragic news of Daniel Prial passing, we started going through old outing footage. Ends up @JohnO_Ricchio and @leximartone had a chat with Danny at @The7LineArmy pre-game in Cincinnati on 9/21/19. RIP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C7tSEE60fQ
— The 7 Line (@The7Line) January 29, 2021
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.