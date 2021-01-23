Daniel Prial Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial has Died .

January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Colin Schmitt @colinschmitt We mourn the loss of Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. CW2 Prial graduated from West Point and is from Warwick. He tragically died in this weeks National Guard helicopter crash. https://midhudsonnews.com/2021/01/23/ann-prial-danny-was-a-patriot-through-and-through-he-loved-his-country/

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

