Daniel Prial Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial has Died .

Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We mourn the loss of Orange County native Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. CW2 Prial graduated from West Point and is from Warwick. He tragically died in this weeks National Guard helicopter crash. https://t.co/SZIsQ859Ng pic.twitter.com/hQDOk2cLqm — Colin Schmitt (@colinschmitt) January 23, 2021

