Daniel Urquiza Death-Dead  / Obituary : Daniel Urquiza may have died from Suicide.

This is a developing story that Daniel Urquiza may have died from Suicide. We have not been able to verify this story and therefore can not say for sure that the above mentioned individual is dead. This is a developing story.
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.
El reconocido estilista Daniel Urquiza, conocido como ‘El Rey de las Extensiones‘, fue hallado muerto en su departamento, señalan primeros informeshttps://t.co/oJKoFFoGHI
— Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 20, 2020
“Se siente tan wow, pero es tan miau”
Hasta siempre, Daniel Urquiza 1983-2020☹
19 octubre 2020 pic.twitter.com/JzKgsHo5WS
— Liv (@Leben_69) October 20, 2020
SE SUICIDA EL REY DE LAS EXTENSIONES… el famoso estilista DANIEL URQUIZA fue encontrado muerto en su departamento de Polanco. Los primeros indicios indican que se SUICIDÓ, pues fue encontrado colgado del cuello. Todo indica que estaba viviendo una gran depresión. D.E.P.
THE KING OF EXTENSIONS SUICIDES … the famous stylist DANIEL URQUIZA was found dead in his Polanco apartment. The first signs indicate that he SUICIDED, as he was found hanging by the neck. Everything indicates that he was experiencing a great depression. D.E.P
ℝ wrote
El suicidio de #DanielUrquiza solo confirma que todo el dinero del mundo no compra estabilidad mental
Quiéranse mucho, vayan a terapia, aprendan a sanar y disfruten que la vida es corta.
Translated from Spanish by
Suicide of #DanielUrquiza it only confirms that all the money in the world does not buy mental stability
Love each other very much, go to therapy, learn to heal and enjoy that life is short.
