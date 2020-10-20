Daniel Urquiza Death-Dead  / Obituary : Daniel Urquiza may have died from Suicide.

Death-Dead / Obituary :

El reconocido estilista Daniel Urquiza, conocido como ‘El Rey de las Extensiones‘, fue hallado muerto en su departamento, señalan primeros informeshttps://t.co/oJKoFFoGHI — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 20, 2020 “Se siente tan wow, pero es tan miau”

Hasta siempre, Daniel Urquiza 1983-2020☹

19 octubre 2020 pic.twitter.com/JzKgsHo5WS — Liv (@Leben_69) October 20, 2020 Power Van Buuren wrote SE SUICIDA EL REY DE LAS EXTENSIONES… el famoso estilista DANIEL URQUIZA fue encontrado muerto en su departamento de Polanco. Los primeros indicios indican que se SUICIDÓ, pues fue encontrado colgado del cuello. Todo indica que estaba viviendo una gran depresión. D.E.P. Translated from Spanish THE KING OF EXTENSIONS SUICIDES … the famous stylist DANIEL URQUIZA was found dead in his Polanco apartment. The first signs indicate that he SUICIDED, as he was found hanging by the neck. Everything indicates that he was experiencing a great depression. D.E.P Ivanna @tristearte Wrote Daniel Urquiza merecía tanto, era una persona con carácter y no sé dejaba de nadie, es un apena que se nos haya adelantado. El rey de las extensiones vivirá por siempre. Daniel Urquiza deserved so much, he was a person with character and I don’t know how he left anyone, it’s a shame that he got ahead of us. The king of extensions will live forever. ℝ wrote

El suicidio de #DanielUrquiza solo confirma que todo el dinero del mundo no compra estabilidad mental

Quiéranse mucho, vayan a terapia, aprendan a sanar y disfruten que la vida es corta.

Translated from Spanish by

Suicide of #DanielUrquiza it only confirms that all the money in the world does not buy mental stability

Love each other very much, go to therapy, learn to heal and enjoy that life is short.

