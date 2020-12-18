Daniel Vasquez Death -Dead – Obituary : Daniel Vasquez has Died .
Daniel Vasquez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Tonight, we remember a part of our hockey community. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends and of course @DFIHockey of Daniel Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/wPJs960Mx5
— Aviator Hockey Club (@AviatorHockey) December 18, 2020
