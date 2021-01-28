Daniel Wolf Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Collector and dealer Daniel Wolf has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Collector and dealer Daniel Wolf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Collector and dealer Daniel Wolf, who helped build the Getty Museum's photography holdings, has died https://t.co/DQnMUZpjKl — ARTnews (@artnews) January 28, 2021

ARTnews @artnews Collector and dealer Daniel Wolf, who helped build the Getty Museum’s photography holdings, has died

NOTICE.