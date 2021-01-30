Daniel Wolf Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Daniel Wolf, Collector Who Helped Shape Getty’s Photography Holdings has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Daniel Wolf, Collector Who Helped Shape Getty’s Photography Holdings has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
MAJOR name in developing appreciation of photography as fine art:
Daniel Wolf, Collector Who Helped Shape Getty’s Photography Holdings, Has Died https://t.co/1cP8Sf0VcN via @artnews
— Mary M. Walsh Art Advisory (@MaryMWalsh) January 30, 2021
Mary M. Walsh Art Advisory @MaryMWalsh MAJOR name in developing appreciation of photography as fine art: Daniel Wolf, Collector Who Helped Shape Getty’s Photography Holdings, Has Died https://artnews.com/art-news/news/daniel-wolf-photography-collector-dead-1234582411/… via @artnews
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.