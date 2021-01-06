Danilo Lim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim has Died .
MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Rest in peace, MMDA Chairman Danny Lim.
Our deepest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim. pic.twitter.com/s6Dztz5ZbL
— valenzuelacity (@valenzuelacity) January 6, 2021
valenzuelacity @valenzuelacity Rest in peace, MMDA Chairman Danny Lim. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.