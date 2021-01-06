Danilo Lim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim has Died .

MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Rest in peace, MMDA Chairman Danny Lim. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of MMDA Chairman and retired Brigadier General, Danilo Lim. pic.twitter.com/s6Dztz5ZbL — valenzuelacity (@valenzuelacity) January 6, 2021

