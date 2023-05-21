Daniyal – victim of robbery incident in Surjani Town : Man killed, brothers injured in Surjani Town robbery, suspect caught

One killed, three injured in Surjani Town robbery; suspect caught by victim family

During a robbery in the Surjani Town area, one man lost his life while his three brothers sustained injuries. The family members managed to capture one of the robbers and handed him over to the police. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when a group of about six robbers broke into the family’s home in Shah Baig Goth. The robbers were met with resistance from the family, leading to a struggle and the robbers opening fire. Following the incident, rescue workers took the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where the condition of the three injured brothers was stable. The robbers managed to escape with Rs300,000 and other valuables. The police reached the scene and collected the empty shells of the pistols used in the incident, which were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. One of the robbers was caught and taken into custody, and the police are carrying out raids to arrest his accomplices. The arrested robber accused the prayer leader of a local mosque of planning the robbery, and the police subsequently arrested the accused prayer leader. In another incident, a man was killed in the SITE Area by his brother, Iftikhar, due to a property dispute between the two siblings. The police arrested Iftikhar and recovered the murder weapon from him.

