Dannielle Lambert Death -Dead – Obituary : Upward Bound teacher, Dannielle Lambert has Died .
Upward Bound teacher, Dannielle Lambert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Last week, MHS lost its beloved Upward Bound teacher, Dannielle Lambert. An outpouring of memories and condolences online came in from staff and students honoring her memory. pic.twitter.com/Zujs3MeD9d
— Lotus Leaf (@lotusleaflive) December 15, 2020
Lotus Leaf @lotusleaflive Last week, MHS lost its beloved Upward Bound teacher, Dannielle Lambert. An outpouring of memories and condolences online came in from staff and students honoring her memory.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.