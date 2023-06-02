Danny Bonaduce brain surgery: Danny Bonaduce to undergo brain surgery following a surprising health diagnosis

Danny Bonaduce to Undergo Brain Surgery for Hydrocephalus

Danny Bonaduce, best known for his role in “The Partridge Family,” has revealed that he will undergo brain surgery after battling an illness for a year that has left him unable to walk. The 63-year-old star disclosed the news during an interview with TMZ, saying that he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus in March after seeing more than a hundred doctors. Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which can lead to symptoms such as balance problems, blurred vision, and memory loss.

Bonaduce joked that he cannot figure out what caused his condition, as he has done “so many stupid things.” He even suggested that a guitar hit to the head in a reality show might have contributed to his illness. The brain surgery will involve inserting a drain port in the back of his head to remove excess fluid. Bonaduce did not reveal when the surgery will take place.

The veteran star first announced his health struggles in April last year, saying that he was taking a temporary medical leave from his radio show “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle radio station KZOK, which he has hosted since 2011. He spent almost a year seeing numerous doctors, but none of them could diagnose his condition until a specialist identified hydrocephalus.

Bonaduce hopes the surgery will immediately improve his condition, but in the meantime, radio bosses have installed a studio at his home to enable him to continue broadcasting. During the interview with TMZ, he also thanked his wife, Amy Railsback, whom he has been married to since 2010, for taking good care of him.

Hydrocephalus is a condition that affects people of all ages, but it is more common among infants and older adults. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including infections, brain tumors, head injuries, and bleeding in the brain. The treatment for hydrocephalus usually involves surgically implanting a shunt to drain excess fluid from the brain. The shunt is a thin tube that is inserted into the brain and runs under the skin to the abdomen, where the fluid is absorbed by the body.

Bonaduce’s case highlights the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment for neurological disorders. Symptoms such as balance problems, blurred vision, and memory loss can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life and can even be life-threatening in severe cases. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.

News Source : Andrew Court

Source Link :Danny Bonaduce undergoing brain surgery after shock health diagnosis/