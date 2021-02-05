Danny Calvagna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Danny Calvagna . A talented musician, champion of the Long Island music scene.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Danny Calvagna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

KJ Farrells 9h · We are crushed to hear of the passing of Danny Calvagna. A talented musician, champion of the Long Island music scene and just a warm, compassionate man. His generous spirit touched so many lives. Danny helped us make so many memories. From bringing 45RPM to life on KJ Farrells stage to opening the doors on The Warehouse. He was a part of the KJ Farrells/Warehouse family. Our hearts hurt for Karen, his family, his bandmates past and present and the Long Island music community. While the stage lights will no longer shine as brightly here on earth, we know that Heaven’s stage just got a whole lot brighter. Good-bye Danny. Rest easy in the knowledge that your talent and goodness lives on in our memories

Veronica Goldberg

This is such heartbreaking news. As the main voice of 45 RPM, Danny brought so much joy to all who had the privilege of listening. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his loved ones. May his memory be a blessing.

Stephen Garvey

Devastating news. Take comfort in knowing he brought so much joy to so many people and left this world doing what he loved. An irreplaceable talent. I wish him an eternity of duets with David Cassidy. Thank you, Danny.

Lori Yacenda-Halpin

I am so sorry to hear this devastating news. Ive spent many happy nights being entertained by your fun, talented band.

My heartfelt condolences to Danny’s family and all those who loved him.

Lori Ann

So sad, my thoughts are with his family, he definitely brought so much happiness to people, always had a blast at his shows

Erica Brenner

I’m in shock and have been since I found out last night. This is heartbreaking! He was such a wonderful person, so talented. My prayers and love go out to Karen, their children, 45rpm, his friends, family and loved ones.

Janet Taggart Corrar

Such a terrible loss. I was patiently waiting for the chance to see all of you together again at the beaches at very least, condolences to all of you, and his family. It will be 2 years this summer since I had the chance to enjoy the band. Sending peace ☮️ in your loss of this great guy & singer.

Steve Gestone

My sincere condolences to all who were close to Danny. He will be missed and I thank him for the memories he gave in his music and his presence. ❤

Nancy Catalanotto

I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends. Danny will always be remembered for the happiness he gave so many. May he be in a place of refreshment, light, peace and music.

Jana Kolsen

Many tears are shed this morning for Danny, his wife and family, his band mates and his friends and fans! David Cassidy was right there to greet him. May God give you all strength! His time on earth was to bring happiness and joy to many and he fulfilled that mission many times over.

Susan Carrozzo D’Ambrosio

So very sorry and shocked by this news! He was an amazing person as well as amazingly talented performer! You couldn’t help but be happy in his presence! Hugs and prayers and condolences to 45Rpm and all of his family and friends! He truly touched so many hearts….a blessing and a legend who will always be remembered!!.

Jerry Cherry

This is terrible. I didn’t even know that he was sick. He was amazing. I always enjoyed watching Danny sing along with his great band. He had a great voice. Great guy always. I’m very sad to hear about this. He made many people happy including myself. RIP Danny. My heart goes out to his family.

Carol Vanderhoef

So very very sad to hear of Danny’s passing. I always enjoyed watching him perform he sang with such passion, Joy and Vibrance. He will truly be missed. My sincerest condolences go out to his family, his musical family, friends and all the lives that he touched. I just can’t believe this.

Len Urist

This is hitting me very hard. So many wonderful shows and so many wonderful nights especially outdoors at the beach huts or at Plattdeutsch seeing Danny and 45rpm. Never disappointed. May God rest his soul , provide comfort to his family. So sad over this. I didn’t know him personally but performance of the songs you listened to growing up, when things were innocent and less complicated, has a way of making you feel bonded and brought back to that time when you would hear those songs performed live. A unique experience seeing this band. Something I’ll miss, but always treasure.