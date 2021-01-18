Danny Eves Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Mark Eves has Died.

Danny Mark Eves Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Mark Eves has Died.

Danny Mark Eves has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Flowers by kc 9h · Hello everyone, during the lockdown remember how important it is to pick up the phone and check in on people. Make sure your friends and family are okay. Mental health is real and will effect all of us at some point in our lives. Sadly I have lost a friend this week due to mental health. Danny Mark Eves …. you were a kind hearted soul and would always be so full of energy and positive vibes!! I would always get a phone call reminding me to make flowers for you girlfriend & mum, who my heart goes out to. . Please if anyone ever feels like there is no light at the end of the tunnel then call me! I promise you that just a phone call might make a difference! Let’s all hold each other up not just during lockdown, but all of the time! Because we all mean something to someone… we are all loved by someone… never forget that! 5555 4 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Flowers by kc – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Jessica Lambert

💔 My heart is broken 💔

& I’m sure feeling the same

If you hadn’t met him face to face

You would have heard his name

DANNY MARK EVES BOSSHHH

We would all say

Life and soul of the party

Endless energy every day

A terror and torment he was as a teen

A hard working man with a big dream

A dream to be a dad and to own is own lake

Which he accomplished by 29

No day he had a break.

His dance moves were unique

His personality was the same

The most talented DJ

And with this he earned his fame

But he wasn’t just Danny

He was a PARTNER a SON a DAD

And my god he was that friend who would also drive you mad.

The talented man who already is so missed

A man who we all have a least one memory with

A scar he has left a wound that will never heal

A feeling until this day not many would know to feel.

So Let’s all remember Danny for who he was here to be

The “king of energy”

A friend to you and me

X