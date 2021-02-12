Danny Granger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : firefighter Danny Granger has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
firefighter Danny Granger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Today our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and close colleagues of on-call firefighter Danny Granger who died yesterday evening after losing a four week battle with Covid-19. ♥
Danny had served at Cottenham Fire Station for nearly 22 years.
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/eVZXzw5HOT
— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) February 12, 2021
