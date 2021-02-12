Danny Granger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : firefighter Danny Granger has Died.

firefighter Danny Granger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Today our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and close colleagues of on-call firefighter Danny Granger who died yesterday evening after losing a four week battle with Covid-19. ♥ Danny had served at Cottenham Fire Station for nearly 22 years. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eVZXzw5HOT

