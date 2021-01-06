Danny Lim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MMDA Chair & retired BGen Danny Lim has Died .
MMDA Chair & retired BGen Danny Lim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My deepest condolences to the loved ones of MMDA Chair & retired BGen Danny Lim. His energy & life-long dedication is an inspiration to all officers & civil servants. He was a brave soldier, who was admired for his great love of country,…
— risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) January 6, 2021
