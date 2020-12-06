Danny Lucas Death –Dead-Obituaries : Danny Lucas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Danny Lucas. has died, according to a statement posted online on December 6. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Rest In Peace to Danny Lucas, Danny Dee, Danny Damage! I love you, and miss you dearly. You are so incredibly funny and kind and caring. The world will never be the same without you. I don’t even know what to say, but I am so so sad.
It’s really hard to even type this out. The nightlife industry and the world lost one of the most amazing souls you could’ve ever met. When I left Boston and took my promo work to Manchester, this man right here welcomed me with open arms. He taught me how much different this city moves compared to Boston. I’ve watched him, in complete awe, sway packed clubs while on the mic and get people jumping and have an amazing time. You all know what I mean.. “1.. 2.. 1, 2, 3, 4!” or “Put ya, put ya hands up!” He was the one who taught me how to get and keep the crowds attention on the mic. I’ve also seen the business side of him and open a club on his terms. Something that he always wanted to do. Some of the greatest parties I’ve gone to or helped with were because of him. I’ve shared some amazing memories with this guy from nonstop running jokes all the way to serious convos about life. Man I’m numb right now and I’m rambling. So many memories are rushing in. I can’t even believe I’m writing this out right now. All I can say is he was a big part of success in my nightlife years and was always so damn supportive.
Danny Lucas
you’re a legend. I’m gonna miss you a ton. Love you bro. #DannyDee
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Great post . I think he would love to see how much he effected us all, how many people he has brought together over the years, the leg up we probably never thanked him for… love you
Steve, thinking of you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.