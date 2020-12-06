 Danny Lucas Death –Dead-Obituaries : Danny Lucas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

It’s really hard to even type this out. The nightlife industry and the world lost one of the most amazing souls you could’ve ever met. When I left Boston and took my promo work to Manchester, this man right here welcomed me with open arms. He taught me how much different this city moves compared to Boston. I’ve watched him, in complete awe, sway packed clubs while on the mic and get people jumping and have an amazing time. You all know what I mean.. “1.. 2.. 1, 2, 3, 4!” or “Put ya, put ya hands up!” He was the one who taught me how to get and keep the crowds attention on the mic. I’ve also seen the business side of him and open a club on his terms. Something that he always wanted to do. Some of the greatest parties I’ve gone to or helped with were because of him. I’ve shared some amazing memories with this guy from nonstop running jokes all the way to serious convos about life. Man I’m numb right now and I’m rambling. So many memories are rushing in. I can’t even believe I’m writing this out right now. All I can say is he was a big part of success in my nightlife years and was always so damn supportive.