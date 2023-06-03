Danny Masterson 70s Show Character : The Top 10 Best Episodes of That ’70s Show Featuring Danny Masterson’s Hyde

The Top 10 Episodes of That ’70s Show Starring Hyde Played by Danny Masterson

Introduction:

Danny Masterson is an American actor, director, and producer who rose to fame for his portrayal of Steven Hyde in the popular sitcom, That ‘70s Show. The show aired from 1998 to 2006 and was a huge success, making Masterson a household name. In this article, we will take a closer look at Masterson’s character in That ‘70s Show and explore the impact it had on his career.

Early Life:

Danny Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York. He was raised in a family of actors, and his older brother, Christopher Masterson, is also an actor. Masterson’s parents divorced when he was just four years old, and he moved to Los Angeles with his mother and brother. Growing up, Masterson was exposed to the entertainment industry and began acting at a young age. He appeared in several commercials and even had a small role in the movie Beethoven’s 2nd.

That ‘70s Show:

In 1998, Masterson landed the role of Steven Hyde in That ‘70s Show. The show was set in the 1970s and followed a group of teenagers as they navigated their way through adolescence. Masterson’s character, Hyde, was the rebellious one of the group. He was known for his sarcastic wit and laid-back attitude. Hyde was a fan favorite, and Masterson’s portrayal of him was widely praised.

Hyde’s Character:

Hyde was a complex character, and Masterson did an excellent job of bringing him to life. He was a troubled teen who had a rough childhood and was often in trouble with the law. Hyde was also fiercely loyal to his friends and had a soft spot for Jackie, one of the other characters on the show. He was often seen as the voice of reason in the group and was not afraid to speak his mind.

Impact on Masterson’s Career:

That ‘70s Show was a huge success, and Masterson’s portrayal of Hyde helped him gain widespread recognition. The show ran for eight seasons, and Masterson was a part of the cast for all of them. His performance in the show opened up doors for him in the entertainment industry, and he went on to appear in several other movies and TV shows.

After That ‘70s Show:

After That ‘70s Show ended in 2006, Masterson continued to act in movies and TV shows. He had a recurring role on the hit show, The Ranch, and also appeared in the movie, Yes Man, alongside Jim Carrey. Masterson also ventured into producing and directing, and he has several credits to his name.

Controversy:

In recent years, Masterson has been involved in controversy. In 2017, several women accused him of sexual assault. Masterson denied the allegations, but the accusations led to him being fired from The Ranch, and he has not appeared in any major roles since. The case is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be.

Conclusion:

Danny Masterson’s portrayal of Steven Hyde in That ‘70s Show was a defining moment in his career. The show helped him gain widespread recognition and opened up doors for him in the entertainment industry. His performance as Hyde was widely praised, and the character remains a fan favorite to this day. Masterson’s involvement in controversy has put a damper on his career, but his work on That ‘70s Show will always be remembered as a highlight of his career.

1. What is Danny Masterson’s character’s name in That 70s Show?

– Danny Masterson played the role of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show.

What is Steven Hyde’s backstory?

– Steven Hyde was abandoned by his mother at a young age and was raised by his stepfather, who was physically abusive towards him. He became a rebellious teenager and eventually found a home with his group of friends in the basement of Eric Forman’s house.

What is Steven Hyde’s personality like?

– Steven Hyde is known for his sarcastic and dry sense of humor. He is also rebellious and anti-authoritarian, often clashing with his conservative father figure, Red Forman.

What are some notable storylines involving Steven Hyde?

– Some notable storylines involving Steven Hyde include his romantic relationship with Jackie Burkhart, his struggles with his biological father, and his involvement in a drug bust.

What was Danny Masterson’s experience like working on That 70s Show?

– Danny Masterson has spoken positively about his time on That 70s Show, saying that he made lifelong friends on the set and learned a lot about acting and the entertainment industry.