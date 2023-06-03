Danny Masterson Handcuffed – Danny Masterson Mug Shot : Danny Masterson Handcuffed: The Latest on the Arrest of the ‘That ’70s Show’ Star

The Arrest of ‘That ’70s Show’ Star, Danny Masterson: Updates on Handcuffing Incident

Danny Masterson Handcuffed – Arrested on Rape Charges

Danny Masterson, the former star of “That ’70s Show,” was arrested on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, on three counts of rape by force or fear. Masterson was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. and was held on $3.3 million bail.

The Allegations Against Danny Masterson

The allegations against Danny Masterson date back to the early 2000s when he was a member of the Church of Scientology. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Masterson is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003.

The first alleged rape occurred in April 2001 when Masterson allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home. The second alleged rape occurred between October and December 2003 when Masterson allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman who he had invited to his home. The third alleged rape occurred in late 2003 when Masterson allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his home.

Danny Masterson Handcuffed and Taken into Custody

Danny Masterson was handcuffed and taken into custody on Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying that the arrest was the result of a “year-long investigation” into the allegations against Masterson.

Masterson was taken to the LAPD’s Hollywood Division where he was booked on three counts of rape by force or fear. According to the LAPD, Masterson was held on $3.3 million bail.

Danny Masterson Mug Shot

Following his arrest, Danny Masterson’s mug shot was released to the press. The photograph shows Masterson looking disheveled with his hair unkempt and a look of shock on his face.

Danny Masterson’s Response to the Charges

Danny Masterson has denied the allegations against him and has released a statement through his attorney. The statement read:

“We’re confident that Danny will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify. Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The Church of Scientology’s Response to the Charges

The Church of Scientology has also issued a statement in response to the charges against Danny Masterson. The statement read:

“The Church adamantly denies that it ever ignored any reports or complaints of sexual misconduct by Mr. Masterson or any other member. The Church follows all laws and cooperates with law enforcement. Any statement or implication to the contrary is false.”

The Future for Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson is currently out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 18th, 2020. If he is convicted on all three counts, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

The allegations against Masterson have already had a significant impact on his career. In 2017, he was fired from the Netflix series “The Ranch” after the allegations first surfaced. Masterson has also been dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

Conclusion

Danny Masterson’s arrest on rape charges is a shocking development in a case that has been brewing for several years. While Masterson has denied the allegations against him, the charges are serious and could have significant consequences for his future.

The case also raises questions about the Church of Scientology’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct by its members. While the Church has denied any wrongdoing, the fact that multiple members have been accused of such behavior raises concerns about the organization’s handling of such complaints. Only time will tell what the future holds for Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

1. Why was Danny Masterson handcuffed?

– Danny Masterson was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 17, 2020, on charges of rape.

Was Danny Masterson charged with a crime?

– Yes, Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear on June 17, 2020.

What is the punishment for the charges Danny Masterson is facing?

– If convicted, Danny Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison.

When did Danny Masterson’s alleged rapes occur?

– The alleged rapes occurred between 2001 and 2003.

What is a mug shot?

– A mug shot is a photograph taken by law enforcement when a person is arrested.

Where can I see Danny Masterson’s mug shot?

– Danny Masterson’s mug shot is available to the public and can be found online.

Has Danny Masterson commented on his arrest and charges?

– Danny Masterson has denied the allegations against him and issued a statement through his attorney stating that he is innocent.

What will happen next in Danny Masterson’s case?

– Danny Masterson is scheduled to appear in court in September 2021 for a preliminary hearing. The case will then proceed to trial if there is enough evidence to support the charges.