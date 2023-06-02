Danny Masterson Net Worth : Understanding Danny Masterson’s Impressive Net Worth

Danny Masterson’s Remarkable Wealth: A Comprehensive Insight

Danny Masterson is a well-known American actor, producer, and DJ who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his role as Steven Hyde in the popular sitcom “That ’70s Show” which aired from 1998 to 2006. Masterson has also appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows, including “The Ranch” and “Men at Work.” In this article, we will delve into how the actor built his fortune and what he is up to these days.

Early Life and Career

Danny Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York. His parents were both involved in the entertainment industry; his father was a talent manager, and his mother was a singer and actress. Masterson’s family moved to Los Angeles when he was just three years old, where he grew up and eventually began pursuing an acting career.

Masterson’s first acting role was in a commercial for Swift Premium Sausage at the age of four. He then went on to appear in numerous other commercials and TV shows, including “Punky Brewster” and “Jake and the Fatman.” However, it was his role as Steven Hyde in “That ’70s Show” that launched him to stardom.

“That ’70s Show” ran for eight seasons and was a huge success, with Masterson’s character becoming a fan favorite. Masterson also served as a producer on the show, which helped him build his net worth.

Other Acting Roles

After “That ’70s Show” ended, Masterson continued to act in both TV shows and movies. He appeared in the films “Yes Man” and “The Bridge to Nowhere,” as well as TV shows such as “White Collar” and “Haven.”

In 2016, Masterson reunited with his “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher for the Netflix series “The Ranch.” Masterson played the role of Jameson “Rooster” Bennett for three seasons before being fired from the show in 2018 due to multiple allegations of sexual assault. Masterson has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

DJ Career

In addition to his acting career, Masterson is also a successful DJ. He has performed at numerous clubs and festivals around the world and has released several albums under the stage name DJ Mom Jeans. His music style is a mix of indie rock, hip hop, and electronic dance music.

Masterson has also been involved in the music industry as a producer. He co-founded the independent record label “Oxygen Music Works” in 2006 and has produced music for several other artists.

Real Estate Ventures

One of Masterson’s other sources of income is his real estate ventures. He owns several properties in Los Angeles, including a 7,200 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills that he purchased for $2.995 million in 2013. Masterson has also invested in other properties and has made a profit from flipping homes.

Charity Work

Masterson is also involved in various charitable organizations. He supports the charity organization “Art of Elysium,” which provides creative programs to children who are battling serious medical conditions. Masterson has also donated money to the “Make-A-Wish Foundation” and the “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

Personal Life

Masterson has been married to actress and model Bijou Phillips since 2011. The couple has one child together. Masterson is also a member of the Church of Scientology and has been a vocal advocate for the organization.

In Conclusion

Danny Masterson has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, with multiple sources of income that have helped him build his net worth. While he has faced controversy in recent years, his past work on “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch” has cemented his place in pop culture history. As he continues to pursue his DJ career and real estate ventures, it will be interesting to see what other projects he takes on in the future.

What is Danny Masterson’s net worth?

As of 2021, Danny Masterson’s net worth is estimated to be $16 million. How did Danny Masterson make his fortune?

Danny Masterson is an actor, producer, and DJ. He made his fortune primarily through his acting career, which includes his roles in TV shows such as “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch,” as well as his work as a producer on various projects. Masterson is also an accomplished DJ and has performed at numerous events and venues. What is Danny Masterson’s salary per episode of “The Ranch”?

It is reported that Masterson made approximately $200,000 per episode of “The Ranch.” Has Danny Masterson’s net worth been affected by the sexual assault allegations against him?

It is unclear if the sexual assault allegations against Masterson have had an impact on his net worth. However, he has faced significant backlash and legal action as a result of the allegations, including being fired from “The Ranch” and having criminal charges filed against him. Does Danny Masterson have any other sources of income besides acting and producing?

In addition to his acting and producing career, Masterson is also a successful DJ and has performed at various events and venues. He has also been involved in various business ventures, including a restaurant and several nightclubs.