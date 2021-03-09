Danny McAlinden Death – Obituary : Sad to hear of the passing of DannyMcAlinden Former British & Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion. Bodell v…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @ClonesCyclone: Sad to hear of the passing of DannyMcAlinden Former British & Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion. Bodell v McAlinden was also for me Scott one the first big fights I watched with my Dad & brother. Danny could fight. RIP Champ. Deepest Sympathies to his family. https://twitter.com/scottbarsport/status/1369049809710153730

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.