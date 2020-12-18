Danny McElroy Death -Dead – Obituary : Danny McElroy has Died .
Danny McElroy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
All of us at CBS2 and KCAL9 are mourning the loss of our dear colleague, Danny McElroy, who passed away yesterday from COVID-19. Danny not only made our sets and anchors shine, he was a true friend and will be deeply missed. https://t.co/d6JSSmIob0 pic.twitter.com/BtPuB7AJdQ
— CBSLA Assignment Desk (@KCBSKCALDesk) December 18, 2020
