Danny McElroy Death -Dead – Obituary : Danny McElroy has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Danny McElroy Death -Dead – Obituary : Danny McElroy has Died .

Danny McElroy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

CBSLA Assignment Desk @KCBSKCALDesk All of us at CBS2 and KCAL9 are mourning the loss of our dear colleague, Danny McElroy, who passed away yesterday from COVID-19. Danny not only made our sets and anchors shine, he was a true friend and will be deeply missed. http://cbsloc.al/3molgxC

