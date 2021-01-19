Danny Monaco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Danny Monaco has Died.

Hoffstots Cafe Monaco 14h · As many of you have already heard, it comes in great sadness that on Sunday, January 17, we lost Danny Monaco. There are no words to express the amount of sadness we are all feeling today. Our hearts are broken but just as Danny would want…we won’t stop. The entire Hoffstot’s family, both by blood and employment, have stepped up and we are all pushing forward, just as Danny would have demanded. To some, it’s two restaurants To many, they are so much more… Two establishments. Two landmarks. Danny didn’t just own and run two places to eat, it was his vision, passion, and hard work that would go on to help create moments you’d never forget before you knew you were going to have them. He spent his life-time bringing happiness to others. We hear stories all the time from first dates that to led to marriages, engagement dinners, first birthdays and anniversaries, baby announcements, long-lost get-togethers, business meetings, random meet-ups, a little night out, or just a happy hour after a long day or week. He did this for 49+ years…nearly 18,000 days of moments that will never be forgotten. His personality was larger than life. He was a father, a boss, a leader, a constant, and a teacher. He was honest, a straight-shooter, a good man, and an incredible friend. He never shied away from a confrontation or wouldn’t hold back if you screwed up, but by God, he’d have your back in any situation and would help you whenever you needed it. It won’t ever be the same without him but just know we’re gonna keep going because of the things he instilled in all of us, the things he taught us, and the foundation he built. He devoted his entire life to these restaurants and they were his passion. Danny, you never took a day off or stopped worrying about these places in nearly 50 years, so now, we need you to sit back, relax, and keep an eye on us from above. We will forever love you and we’ll always miss you. 1K1K 347 Comments 276 Shares Like Comment Share

Cindy Rossi

Tommy and all the Monaco Family, please accept my sincere sympathy. I actually met Danny the same night I met Lou Rossi. It was at Del’s when it was just a pizza shop. December 1964. Miss you all, Cindy

Carol Fitch DeZort

I dont know where to start …my deepest sympathy and much love to the family that became such a part of my life in so many ways. We didnt have many birthdays, special events, friday night buffets with friends, weddings, anniversaries and funerals without celebrating lives and loves of everyone with wonderful food , great atmosphere and love that could only be served by Danny and the Monaco family.

Thank you Danny for employing and guiding my children and making a positive difference in their lives. They learned so much from you…many thanks.! Much love and heartfelt condolences to all of the family and friends. R I P Danny… you are gone too soon.

Sue B-Schultheis

He always took the time to ask us how our meals were or just to say hello. Every visit. Hoffstots means great food and so many family memories around your table for me.

May he rest in peace.

