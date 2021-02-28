Danny Parr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Parr has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @JayPinceSMG: The @PortsAthletics community is mourning the loss of legendary @PHSClippersHoop and @PHSClippersGBB

coach Danny Parr who passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 81. Former Clipper and UMaine sophomore @abbelaurence says “Rest easy, Coach.” https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/02/27/portsmouth-hall-fame-coach-danny-parr-passes-away-81/6851265002/

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.