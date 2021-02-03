Danny Ray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has Died .

Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Danny Ray, James Brown's cape-man, the man responsible for covering him with a cape, has died at the age of 85. #RIP https://t.co/BaGHwQhZ87 — John Richard Cookson (@JRCookson) February 3, 2021

John Richard Cookson @JRCookson Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man, the man responsible for covering him with a cape, has died at the age of 85. #RIP

NOTICE.