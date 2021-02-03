Danny Ray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has Died .

By | February 3, 2021
0 Comment

Danny Ray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Danny Ray, James Brown's cape-man has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

John Richard Cookson @JRCookson Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man, the man responsible for covering him with a cape, has died at the age of 85. #RIP

Tributes 

Rest in Peace , Mr Danny Ray The World will miss you.The Greatest mc ever lived I will miss you ,it was always great to meet &talk to you. Farewell my dear friend. p.s picture ive took dec. 2006.
May be an image of 1 person, sitting and indoor

Alan Leeds

R.I.P. Brother-Mister Danny Ray! A tour emcee who gets a profile in Rolling Stone and a spot on the Grammy Awards telecast? Who does that? More to come…..watch this space

Danny Ray In Loving Memory
March 22 1935 – February 3 2021
The World Lost one of the greatest Emcees in Music History Mr Danny Ray Cape man For James Brown and after Mr Brown Left he Graciously became the same for Tony Wilson / Young James Brown in continuing JBs Legacy.
Danny Ray was MC & Capeman on James Brown Bootsy Collins JB Tribute
Video contains the hits Soul Power & Sex Machine.

Note : I’ve always been a fan of James Brown. We’re here to share our love of The Godfather Of Soul. He’s been through a lot in his life and haven’t made the best decisions, but he made great music that reflects our lives and the least we can do is show this man respect.

