Danny Ray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has Died .
Danny Ray, James Brown’s cape-man has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Tributes
Alan Leeds
R.I.P. Brother-Mister Danny Ray! A tour emcee who gets a profile in Rolling Stone and a spot on the Grammy Awards telecast? Who does that? More to come…..watch this space
Danny Ray In Loving Memory
March 22 1935 – February 3 2021
The World Lost one of the greatest Emcees in Music History Mr Danny Ray Cape man For James Brown and after Mr Brown Left he Graciously became the same for Tony Wilson / Young James Brown in continuing JBs Legacy.
Danny Ray was MC & Capeman on James Brown Bootsy Collins JB Tribute
Video contains the hits Soul Power & Sex Machine.
