Dante Jimenez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

JUST IN: PACC chairman and VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez has died at age 68 due to aortic aneurysm, VACC president Arsenio "Boy" Evangelista confirms. | @khallareINQ pic.twitter.com/6st2Ew7RN9 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 30, 2021

